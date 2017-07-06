The Cricket’s Daily 3: Kesha puts her pain into her music

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• The singer Kesha has released "Praying," her first solo single in four years, and it touches on the turmoil caused by her legal battle against her former producer, Dr. Luke. [Entertainment Weekly]

• A disability-rights group is unhappy about Alec Baldwin playing a sightless person in an upcoming movie, "Blind." [Los Angeles Times]

• Pixar's "Coco," set in the Mexican mythology of Dia de los Muertos, will have its premiere on Oct. 20 at the Morelia International Film Festival in Mexico — a city famed for its Day of the Dead celebrations. [The Hollywood Reporter]