The Cricket’s Daily 3: CNN keeps apologetic meme maker’s identity secret

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• In a classic example of "damned if you do, damned if you don't," CNN is facing criticism for not disclosing, for now, the identity of the Reddit user "HanA**holeSolo." The user issued a lengthy apology for creating offensive memes, including the one of Donald Trump beating up someone represented with a CNN logo — the one Trump himself retweeted Sunday. [Variety]

• "Hawaii Five-O" is losing its two most prominent Asian-American actors, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, after a salary dispute. [The Huffington Post]

• John Blackwell Jr., who for a decade was the drummer for Prince, has died at the age of 43. [The Hollywood Reporter]