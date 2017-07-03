The Cricket’s Daily 3: Maria Menounos leaving E! News after health scare

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture that doesn't involve a politician sunning himself on a closed beach or tweeting a veiled threat of physical violence — stories that, let's face it, sucked all the oxygen from the media this weekend:

• TV personality Maria Menounos is resigning as co-anchor of "E! News," to deal with the aftermath of having surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. [The Hollywood Reporter]

• The first details are trickling out about the casting and general story line for J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" sequel — which will have Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) teaming up with his former teacher, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to stop the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, ugh). [Entertainment Weekly]