Plans for the weekend: Ella’s songs and Beach Boys in Deer Valley

• ABBA tribute band Arrival performs tonight at Sandy City Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $17 to $27, at Smith's Tix.

• Psychobilly band Tiger Army performs Saturday at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance, $28 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.

• Legendary surf-rock band The Beach Boys performs with the Utah Symphony, Saturday at Snow Park Amphitheater, Deer Valley, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City. Randall Craig Fleischer conducts the symphony. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

• Prog-rock/jazz band Ambrosia performs Saturday at Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $19 to $39, at the Davis Arts website.

• Post-industrial musician PIG performs Saturday at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Julien-K, Ghostfeeder, Beverly Manor. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, available at Smith's Tix and Ticketfly.

• Jason Lyle Black, known as The Backwards Piano Man, performs Saturday at Sandy City Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $10 to $15, at Smith's Tix.

• Metalcore supergroup Dead Rabbitts performs Sunday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: I Set My Friends On Fire, Set to Stun, Northern Ghost. Show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix or Ticketfly.

• Country-blues musician Charlie Parr performs Sunday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Doctor Barber, Branson Anderson. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.