The Cricket

Plans for tonight (and July 4): X Ambassadors at Deer Valley

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
• Death-metal band Reaping Asmodeia performs tonight at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Warriors of Tenchu, Davidian. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, at Ticketfly.

• Alt-rock band X Ambassadors launch the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series, tonight at Snow Park Amphitheater, Deer Valley, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, from $49 to $89, at the Eccles Center website.

• Japanese garage-punk rock band Guitar Wolf performs at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Isaac Rother & The Phantoms. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.

• The classic-rock band America will headline a "July 4th Celebration" Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Fireworks follow the music. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, at Smith's Tix.

• Black-metal band Tombs headlines "The Black Metal & Drag Show," happening Tuesday at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Darklord, Chelsea Siren, Opal Ascension. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• For a full list of Fourth of July fireworks and other events around the Salt Lake Valley, click here.

 

