Plans for tonight (and July 4): X Ambassadors at Deer Valley

• Death-metal band Reaping Asmodeia performs tonight at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Warriors of Tenchu, Davidian. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, at Ticketfly.
• Alt-rock band X Ambassadors launch the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series, tonight at Snow Park Amphitheater, Deer Valley, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, from $49 to $89, at the Eccles Center website.
• Japanese garage-punk rock band Guitar Wolf performs at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Isaac Rother & The Phantoms. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.