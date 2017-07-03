Plans for tonight (and July 4): X Ambassadors at Deer Valley

• The classic-rock band America will headline a "July 4th Celebration" Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark, 77 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Fireworks follow the music. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, at Smith's Tix.

• Black-metal band Tombs headlines "The Black Metal & Drag Show," happening Tuesday at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Darklord, Chelsea Siren, Opal Ascension. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• For a full list of Fourth of July fireworks and other events around the Salt Lake Valley, click here.