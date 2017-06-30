Quantcast
The Cricket’s Daily 3: Mika and Joe respond to Trump’s tweets

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have responded — in print and on their MSNBC show — to Donald Trump's tweet attacks against them. "It's been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country," Brzezinski said, while Scarborough said, "We're OK. The country is not." [The Daily Beast, The Washington Post]

• The estate of the Notorious B.I.G. is not happy that Kendall and Kylie Jenner tried to market t-shirts with their faces over images of the late rapper, and are not satisfied with the Jenners' apology. [The Hollywood Reporter]

• Fans of the series "Sense8," saddened that Netflix cancelled the science-fiction series, will be happy that the show will get a two-hour movie to say goodbye and tie up the loose ends. [The Huffington Post]

 

