The Cricket’s Daily 3: Mika and Joe respond to Trump’s tweets

• Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have responded — in print and on their MSNBC show — to Donald Trump's tweet attacks against them. "It's been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country," Brzezinski said, while Scarborough said, "We're OK. The country is not." [The Daily Beast, The Washington Post]

• The estate of the Notorious B.I.G. is not happy that Kendall and Kylie Jenner tried to market t-shirts with their faces over images of the late rapper, and are not satisfied with the Jenners' apology. [The Hollywood Reporter]