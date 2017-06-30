The Cricket’s Daily 3: Mika and Joe respond to Trump’s tweets

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2014, file photo, Mika Brzezinski arrives at the Ninth Annual Women of Worth Awards in New York. President Donald Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have responded — in print and on their MSNBC show — to Donald Trump's tweet attacks against them. "It's been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country," Brzezinski said, while Scarborough said, "We're OK. The country is not." [The Daily Beast, The Washington Post]
• The estate of the Notorious B.I.G. is not happy that Kendall and Kylie Jenner tried to market t-shirts with their faces over images of the late rapper, and are not satisfied with the Jenners' apology. [The Hollywood Reporter]