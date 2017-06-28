Quantcast
Lindsie Smith picked as Kimball Art Center’s new director

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago

The Kimball Art Center has found its new leader, and the Park City arts organization found her in Utah.

Lindsie Smith, who has been associate director of Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium, will take over as executive director of the Kimball Art Center on Monday, July 10, the center announced today.

Smith fills the job recently vacated by Robin Marrouche, who held the executive director's post for nine years. Marrouche moved into a new job, executive director of the center's board of directors, in February.

At the planetarium, where she has worked since 2012, Smith managed daily operations, mentored staff and was the facility's public spokesperson. She also helped develop and monitor the budget, and was involved in fundraising and capital improvements.

After stints in marketing at Zions Bank and Fidelity Investments, Smith moved to the nonprofit sector in 2006. Before working at the planetarium, she worked as communications director for Junior Achievement of Utah, and a job at the Discovery Gateway children's museum.

In a statement, Smith said "it is an exciting time to be joining the Kimball Art Center as we plan for a new facility that will allow us to expand our ability to inspire and connect through art."

The center moved out of its longtime headquarters, in the former Firestone Tire store on Park City's Main Street and Heber Avenue, in 2015, after years of battling the city of Park City over expansion plans. The center has a temporary home in Bonanza Park, while a permanent location is found and built.

In a statement, the center's board chair, Maggie AbuHaidar, said Smith's "accomplishments in the nonprofit world and her local Utah connections are just what we were hoping to find to help the Kimball grow while remaining true to our mission."

The Kimball Art Center houses exhibitions and offers arts education for the Park City community and beyond. Its biggest event is the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, which draws some 55,000 people to Old Main Street every August.

 

