Lindsie Smith picked as Kimball Art Center’s new director

The Kimball Art Center has found its new leader, and the Park City arts organization found her in Utah.

Lindsie Smith, who has been associate director of Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium, will take over as executive director of the Kimball Art Center on Monday, July 10, the center announced today.

Smith fills the job recently vacated by Robin Marrouche, who held the executive director's post for nine years. Marrouche moved into a new job, executive director of the center's board of directors, in February.

At the planetarium, where she has worked since 2012, Smith managed daily operations, mentored staff and was the facility's public spokesperson. She also helped develop and monitor the budget, and was involved in fundraising and capital improvements.