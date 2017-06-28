The Cricket’s Daily 3: Disney denies a beef with Trump

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Disney is pushing back on a report that claimed turmoil from Donald Trump's people was delaying the reopening of the Hall of Presidents animatronic exhibit at Walt Disney World. [The Hollywood Reporter]

• You'll want to watch the trailer for "The Greatest Showman," a musical based on the life of P.T. Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman), coming to theaters at Christmas. (Former Utahn and Broadway star Keala Settle can be seen as the Bearded Lady.) [Vulture]

• Two notable deaths in pop culture: Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who played the investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the original "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" films, has died of lung cancer at 56. He also played villains in "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" and "John Wick." … And Michael Bond, the British author who created Paddington the Bear, has died at the age of 91. [Entertainment Weekly, BBC]