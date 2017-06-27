The Cricket’s Daily 3: Serena is too busy for McEnroe’s nonsense

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Serena Williams has no time for John McEnroe's sexist comments. She's too busy preparing to have a baby — which, if you're a mega-celebrity, means doing a Demi Moore pose on the cover of Vanity Fair. [ESPN, Vanity Fair]

• Alec Baldwin says he'll be back playing the presidential Cheeto for the 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live," though not as often as last season. [Entertainment Weekly]

• Stephen Colbert says he'll soon do a week of "The Late Show" in Russia, presumably to ensure the Cheeto will watch. [Vulture]