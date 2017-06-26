Quantcast
The Cricket’s Daily 3: A so-so opening for ‘Transformers’

Sean P. Means
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• "Transformers: The Last Knight" led the weekend box-office race, but its $69.1 million domestic take over the five-day opening is the lowest in the franchise's history. [Box Office Mojo]

• Happy 20th anniversary to J.K. Rowling and the first publication of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Facebook is celebrating with a little magic on its mobile app. [Entertainment Weekly]

• The first trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3" is out, because you can never get enough of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson singing a cappella. [The Huffington Post]

 

