Plans for the weekend: Getting a jump on Independence Day

• Metalachi, which mashes mariachi music and metal, performs tonight at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Jordan Matthew Young, Kapix. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $14, at Ticketfly.
• Alt-metal band Deftones and melodic hardcore band Rise Against co-headline Saturday at Usana Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Opening: Thrice, Frank Iero and The Patience. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, from $29.50 to $49.50, at Smith's Tix.
• The Midsummer Nightmare Metal Fest lands Saturday at Club X, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. On the bill: Dipped In Whiskey, Disengaged, Dezecration, Hyzenborg, Darkblood, Killing Creation, and Draghoria. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix and Ticketfly.
• The Utah Symphony performs "A Patriotic Celebration" as part of the Deer Valley Music Festival, Saturday at the Snow Park Amphitheater, Deer Valley resort, Park City. Vocalist Lisa Vroman joins the symphony, conducted by Jerry Steichen. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, from $15 to $66, at ArtSaltLake.
• Provo's annual Independence Day extravaganza Stadium of Fire happens Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Brigham Young University campus, Provo. Country quartet Little Big Town is the headliner; comedian Brian Regan and country singer Hunter Hayes are also on the bill. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $29 to $175, at the event's website.
• Soft-rock legends Air Supply performs Saturday at Sandy City Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $20 to $45, at Smith's Tix.