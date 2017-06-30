Plans for the weekend: Getting a jump on Independence Day

• Dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk) performs tonight to celebrate Kilby Court's 18th anniversary, at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Panthermilk, Telepanther. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, at Ticketfly.

• Real Salt Lake plays host to Orlando City SC in MLS soccer action, tonight at Rio Tinto Stadium, 9270 S. State St., Sandy. Game starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the Rio Tinto website.

• Rap duo Da$h & Croosh performs tonight at In the Venue, 219 S. 600 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Matt Burton, MindBody&Beats. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, at Smith's Tix.