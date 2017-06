Plans for tonight: Santana at Red Butte, sold out

• Heavy metal band Adrenaline Mob performs at The Royal, 4760 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: The Wild, Hooga, Outside of Society. Show starts at 5. Tickets are $12, at Smith's Tix.

• Nashville rapper Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord performs at In The Venue, 219 S. 600 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Doobie, KAOTIC, Neavah. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $18, at Ticketfly.

• Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band perform at Red Butte Garden, 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Road, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8. Sold out.