Plans for tonight: Rockin’ in the ’80s

• Americana band The Brevet performs at Club X, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Folk Hogan, Michelle Moonshine, Harold Henry. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• Hip-hop artist Russ performs at Saltair, 12408 W. Salt Air Drive, Magna. Show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $36, at Smith's Tix.