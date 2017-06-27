Quantcast
The Cricket

Plans for tonight: Rockin’ in the ’80s

Sean P. Means
• Two staples of '70s and '80s rock, Styx and REO Speedwagon, will co-headline at Usana Ampitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Opening: Don Felder. Show starts at 5. Tickets, from $27.50 to $99.50, at Smith's Tix.

Ann Wilson, frontwoman for the classic rock band Heart, performs solo at Sandy City Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy. Show starts at 8. Tickets, from $22 to $45, at Smith's Tix.

• Hollywood rock band Stitched Up Heart performs at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Hell or Highwater, Riddled With, Late Night Savior. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.

• Americana band The Brevet performs at Club X, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Folk Hogan, Michelle Moonshine, Harold Henry. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• Hip-hop artist Russ performs at Saltair, 12408 W. Salt Air Drive, Magna. Show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $36, at Smith's Tix.

 

