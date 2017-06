• Ann Wilson, frontwoman for the classic rock band Heart, performs solo at Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Show starts at 8. Tickets, from $39 to $69, at the Davis Arts website.

• Take 6, the a cappella gospel/jazz group, performs at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem. Show starts at 8. Tickets, from $20 to $35, at the SCERA website or at the box office.