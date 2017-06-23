The Cricket’s Daily 3: Johnny Depp can shut up now

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Americans, of all political stripes, were given a new reason to hate Johnny Depp, when the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star appeared at a music festival in the UK and made a joke about assassinating a president. [CNN]

• The new "Star Trek: Discovery" is going to do away with one of founder Gene Roddenberry's cardinal rules: That Starfleet crew members shouldn't be shown in conflict with each other. [Entertainment Weekly]

• Did you watch Mike Myers' return to network TV last night? If you watched the rebooted version of "The Gong Show," you saw Myers and didn't even know it — because the emcee, British comic Tommy Maitland, is a character he was doing. [The Huffington Post]