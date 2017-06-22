The Cricket’s Daily 3: Ron Howard to tackle ‘Solo’ project

FILE - In this April 24, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Ron Howard arrives at the premiere of "Genius", in Los Angeles. Howard is taking command of the Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff after the surprise departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lucasfilm announced their replacement director Thursday, June 22, two days after Lord and Miller left the project over creative differences. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 24, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Ron Howard arrives at the premiere of "Genius", in Los Angeles. Howard is taking command of the Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff after the surprise departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lucasfilm announced their replacement director Thursday, June 22, two days after Lord and Miller left the project over creative differences. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Ron Howard will take over the directing reins of the "Star Wars" Han Solo movie, after the original directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired this week. Howard's history with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas goes back to starring in "American Graffiti" and directing "Willow." [The Hollywood Reporter]
• A "Downton Abbey" movie is happening, with production happening next year. [AP]
• Take a look at the trailer for "Marshall," starring Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") as Thurgood Marshall, as a young NAACP lawyer taking on a racially charged case in 1941. [Entertainment Weekly]