The Cricket’s Daily 3: Ron Howard to tackle ‘Solo’ project

• Ron Howard will take over the directing reins of the "Star Wars" Han Solo movie, after the original directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired this week. Howard's history with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas goes back to starring in "American Graffiti" and directing "Willow." [The Hollywood Reporter]

• A "Downton Abbey" movie is happening, with production happening next year. [AP]

• Take a look at the trailer for "Marshall," starring Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") as Thurgood Marshall, as a young NAACP lawyer taking on a racially charged case in 1941. [Entertainment Weekly]