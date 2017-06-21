The Cricket’s Daily 3: A world without Daniel Day-Lewis acting

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Daniel Day-Lewis, three-time Best Actor Oscar winner and possibly the greatest actor of his generation, has announced he will retire from acting. [Variety]

• The directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street") have been fired from the Han Solo "Star Wars" movie, over "creative differences." [The Hollywood Reporter]

• A study by one of Hollywood's top talent agencies shows that movies with more diverse casts make more money than movies without. [The Daily Beast]