The Cricket’s Daily 3: A world without Daniel Day-Lewis acting

FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Daniel Day-Lewis arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Daniel Day-Lewis, three-time Best Actor Oscar winner and possibly the greatest actor of his generation, has announced he will retire from acting. [Variety]
• The directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street") have been fired from the Han Solo "Star Wars" movie, over "creative differences." [The Hollywood Reporter]
• A study by one of Hollywood's top talent agencies shows that movies with more diverse casts make more money than movies without. [The Daily Beast]