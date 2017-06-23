Plans for the weekend: Warped Tour, Nitro World Games, Utah Arts Festival, and more

• '80s rockers Lynch Mob performs tonight at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $25, at Smith's Tix.
• Synth-pop band Coin performs tonight at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50, at Smith's Tix.
• The Vans Warped Tour lands Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark, 1000 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 11 a.m. and runs all day. Tickets are $29 to $35 in advance, $50 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.
• The second annual Nitro World Games, featuring extreme sports stars, happens Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. Event starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets, from $19 to $79, at Smith's Tix.
• Indie rock/lo-fi performer (Sandy) Alex G performs Saturday at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Japanese Breakfast, Cende. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $16 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.
• Day Wave, Jackson Phillips' indie-rock project, performs Saturday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Blonder. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.
• The Utah Symphony performs "La La Land" in concert, with a live score performance to the movie, Saturday at Usana Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Emil de Cou is guest conductor. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets, from $30 to $70, at Smith's Tix.
• R&B/funk band Zapp performs Sunday at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at noon. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.
• Country musician Jason Eady performs Sunday at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.
• Experimental rock trio Strawberry Girls performs Sunday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Belle Noire. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, at Smith's Tix.
• Singer-songwriter Reeve Carney performs Sunday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Nick Passey, Branson Anderson. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.