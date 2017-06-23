Plans for the weekend: Warped Tour, Nitro World Games, Utah Arts Festival, and more

• The Utah Arts Festival continues today through Sunday at Library Square and Washington Square, 200 East and 400 South, Salt Lake City. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. each day. Tickets available online or at the gate. Go to UAF.org for schedules and information.

• The three-day Bonanza Campout, featuring dozens of musical acts over three days, happens today through Sunday at River's Edge in Heber. Tonight's headliner is Nick Murphy — a k a Chet Faker; Saturday's headliners are Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas; Sunday's headliner is Odesza. Gates open at 3 p.m. today, and noon Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and information, go to the event website.