Plans for the weekend: Warped Tour, Nitro World Games, Utah Arts Festival, and more

Sean P. Means
• The Utah Arts Festival continues today through Sunday at Library Square and Washington Square, 200 East and 400 South, Salt Lake City. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. each day. Tickets available online or at the gate. Go to UAF.org for schedules and information.

• The three-day Bonanza Campout, featuring dozens of musical acts over three days, happens today through Sunday at River's Edge in Heber. Tonight's headliner is Nick Murphy — a k a Chet Faker; Saturday's headliners are Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas; Sunday's headliner is Odesza. Gates open at 3 p.m. today, and noon Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and information, go to the event website.

• '80s rockers Lynch Mob performs tonight at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $25, at Smith's Tix.

• Synth-pop band Coin performs tonight at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50, at Smith's Tix.

The Vans Warped Tour lands Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark, 1000 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 11 a.m. and runs all day. Tickets are $29 to $35 in advance, $50 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.

• The second annual Nitro World Games, featuring extreme sports stars, happens Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City. Event starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets, from $19 to $79, at Smith's Tix.

• Indie rock/lo-fi performer (Sandy) Alex G performs Saturday at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Japanese Breakfast, Cende. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $16 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

Day Wave, Jackson Phillips' indie-rock project, performs Saturday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Blonder. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• The Utah Symphony performs "La La Land" in concert, with a live score performance to the movie, Saturday at Usana Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Emil de Cou is guest conductor. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets, from $30 to $70, at Smith's Tix.

• R&B/funk band Zapp performs Sunday at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at noon. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.

• Country musician Jason Eady performs Sunday at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Experimental rock trio Strawberry Girls performs Sunday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Belle Noire. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, at Smith's Tix.

• Singer-songwriter Reeve Carney performs Sunday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Nick Passey, Branson Anderson. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.

 

