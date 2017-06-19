The Cricket’s Daily 3: Beyoncé and Jay Z have twins

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• The most famous twins since Castor and Pollux have been born, to Beyoncé and Jay Z. So says Beyoncé's father on Twitter. [People]

• "Cars 3" won the weekend box-office race, with $53.5 million domestic. "Wonder Woman" continued its successful run with a second-place showing of $40.7 million in its third week. The surprise was the third-place movie, the Tupac Shakur biography "All Eyez on Me," which took in $27 million. [Box Office Mojo]

• Two notable deaths over the weekend: Director John G. Avildsen, whose films included "Rocky" (which won him an Oscar) and "The Karate Kid," has died at 81. … and Stephen Furst, best known as the hapless Flounder in "Animal House," and a regular on the TV series "St. Elsewhere" and "Babylon 5," has died at 63. [The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone]