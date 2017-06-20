Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

The Cricket

Plans for tonight: Jason Mraz, sold out

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

• Horror-punk act Doyle performs at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Davey Suicide. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $18, at Smith's Tix.

• Pop-rock singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and his Superband perform at Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7:30. Sold out.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()