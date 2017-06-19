Plans for tonight: Nick Cave at Kingsbury

• '80s light-metal band Def Leppard will headline at Usana Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Opening: Poison, Tesla. Show starts at 6. Tickets, from $29.50 to $125, at Smith's Tix.

• Art-rock legend Nick Cave and his band, The Bad Seeds, perform at Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8. Tickets, from $39.50 to $69.50, at the Kingsbury website.

• Rock musician Kurt Travis performs at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Amarionette, Andres, Rich Wagstaff. Show starts at 6:30. Tickets are $12, at Ticketfly.