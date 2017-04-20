The Cricket’s Daily 3: Colbert bids farewell to O’Reilly

President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. Also pictured is New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, second from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Stephen Colbert — or, rather, "Stephen Colbert" — had some things to say about "Papa Bear" Bill O'Reilly's sudden departure from Fox News. [Vulture]
• This year's Peabody Award winners have been announced, with "Atlanta," "Veep," "13th," and Beyonce's "Lemonade" among them. [Variety]
• Oh, great, another story that involves the words "Donald Trump" and "crowd size" — this time involving the New England Patriots' visit to the White House. [ESPN]