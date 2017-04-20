The Cricket’s Daily 3: Colbert bids farewell to O’Reilly

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Stephen Colbert — or, rather, "Stephen Colbert" — had some things to say about "Papa Bear" Bill O'Reilly's sudden departure from Fox News. [Vulture]

• This year's Peabody Award winners have been announced, with "Atlanta," "Veep," "13th," and Beyonce's "Lemonade" among them. [Variety]

• Oh, great, another story that involves the words "Donald Trump" and "crowd size" — this time involving the New England Patriots' visit to the White House. [ESPN]