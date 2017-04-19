Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

The Cricket

The Cricket’s Daily 3: Still a pretty woman, apparently

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 4 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Julia Roberts is People magazine's pick for "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for 2017 — the fifth time the 49-year-old star has received the honor. [People]

• Kevin Spacey has been picked to host the 71st annual Tony Awards. [Vulture]

• Today may be the day that Fox News and its embattled host Bill O'Reilly finally part ways, with the parent company reportedly fed up with the too-frequent accusations of sexual harassment against him. [The Hollywood Reporter]

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()