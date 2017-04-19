The Cricket’s Daily 3: Still a pretty woman, apparently

FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, Actress Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film Money Monster at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" announced Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, Actress Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film Money Monster at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" announced Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Julia Roberts is People magazine's pick for "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for 2017 — the fifth time the 49-year-old star has received the honor. [People]
• Kevin Spacey has been picked to host the 71st annual Tony Awards. [Vulture]
• Today may be the day that Fox News and its embattled host Bill O'Reilly finally part ways, with the parent company reportedly fed up with the too-frequent accusations of sexual harassment against him. [The Hollywood Reporter]