The Cricket’s Daily 3: Still a pretty woman, apparently

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Julia Roberts is People magazine's pick for "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for 2017 — the fifth time the 49-year-old star has received the honor. [People]

• Kevin Spacey has been picked to host the 71st annual Tony Awards. [Vulture]

• Today may be the day that Fox News and its embattled host Bill O'Reilly finally part ways, with the parent company reportedly fed up with the too-frequent accusations of sexual harassment against him. [The Hollywood Reporter]