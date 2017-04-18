Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

The Cricket

The Cricket’s Daily 3: Lots more saving the galaxy

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Filmmaker James Gunn dropped some big news on Twitter: He will be back to write and direct a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie for Marvel. [The Huffington Post]

• Singer and One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles talked in an interview about his brief romance with Taylor Swift — and how it was immortalized in one of Swift's songs — and he was a perfect gentleman about it. [Vulture]

• An advocacy group for sexual-assault survivors is flying an aerial banner over New York today, with a message urging Fox News to fire host Bill O'Reilly. [The Hollywood Reporter]

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()