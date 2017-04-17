The Cricket’s Daily 3: A ‘Furious’ global opening

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• "The Fate of the Furious" opened on top, taking in $100.2 million domestically over the Easter weekend — while scoring another $432.3 million in global markets, shattering the record. [Box Office Mojo]

• Lady Gaga usesd her headlining stint at Coachella to introduce her new single, "The Cure." And she'll be back on the same stage during the week, to film scenes with Bradley Cooper for the upcoming remake of "A Star Is Born." [The Huffington Post, Billboard]

• Stephen Colbert will be releasing a new book, based on the "Midnight Confessions" segment of "The Late Show." [Vulture]