Plans for tonight: Kansas in Utah

• Legendary rock band Kansas marks the 40th anniversary of its album "Leftoverture" with a show at the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8. Tickets, from $25 to $85, at ArtSaltLake.org.

• Blues-rock guitarist/singer Joe Robinson performs at Club X, 445 S. 400 West , Salt Lake City. Opening: New War, Nick Johnson, Arron Jacques. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $12, at 24Tix and Ticketfly.

• Reggae band Thrive headlines, and Royal Bliss performs a reggae set, at a 420 party at The Royal, 4760 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Animo Cruz, DJ Street Jesus. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $10, at Smith's Tix.