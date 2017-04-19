Plans for tonight: Spawnbreezie blows in

• Reggae performer Spawnbreezie performs at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $23, at Smith's Tix.

• Hip-hop artist Shaud DaVenom performs at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Kong Tutrag, The Big Homie T.Low. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• Post-punk band Ne-Hi performs at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, Salt Lake City. Opening: Peach Dream, Sales & Co. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $10, available at Ticketfly.