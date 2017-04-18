Plans for tonight: 40 years of The Damned

• Punk legends The Damned performs a show in its 40th anniversary tour at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Opening: Bleached, Jail City Rockers. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $30, at Smith's Tix.
• The legendary reggae band The Wailers performs at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Natural Roots. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $25, at Ticketfly.
• Folk/pop band River Whyless will perform at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Opening: Y La Bamba. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.