Plans for the weekend: A Perfect Circle at Maverik Center

• The Led Zeppelin Experience, featuring tribute band No Quarter, plays tonight at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20, at Smith's Tix.

• Twang/funk rock band Jelly Bread performs tonight at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $13, at Ticketfly.

• Pop-punk band For the Win performs Saturday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Rookie of the Year, The New Low, The Archives, PhantomFuture. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Pop-punk band State Champs performs Saturday at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Against the Current, With Confidence, Don Broco. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Stoner-rock musician Brant Bjork performs Saturday at In the Venue, 219 S. 600 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Royal Thunder, Black Wizard. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Smith's Tix and Ticketfly.

• Hard-rock supergroup A Perfect Circle performs Saturday at Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. Opening: Prayers. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $50 to $65, at Smith's Tix.

• Nirvana Mania, a tribute band that re-creates the Northwest grunge band's live show, performs Saturday at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• The Cold Hard Cash Show, a tribute act to Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three, performs Saturday at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.