The Cricket

Plans for the weekend: A Perfect Circle at Maverik Center

Sean P. Means
Apr 14 2017
• Hip-hop icon DJ Quik performs tonight, outdoors at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, at Smith's Tix.

• Pianist Yefim Bronfman performs two Beethoven piano concertos, the Third and Fourth, with the Utah Symphony, tonight and Saturday at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. The symphony will play Alban Berg's "Three Pieces for Orchestra" between the concertos. Thierry Fischer conducts. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets available at ArtSaltLake.

The Led Zeppelin Experience, featuring tribute band No Quarter, plays tonight at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20, at Smith's Tix.

• Twang/funk rock band Jelly Bread performs tonight at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $13, at Ticketfly.

• Pop-punk band For the Win performs Saturday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Rookie of the Year, The New Low, The Archives, PhantomFuture. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Pop-punk band State Champs performs Saturday at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Against the Current, With Confidence, Don Broco. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Stoner-rock musician Brant Bjork performs Saturday at In the Venue, 219 S. 600 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Royal Thunder, Black Wizard. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Smith's Tix and Ticketfly.

• Hard-rock supergroup A Perfect Circle performs Saturday at Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City. Opening: Prayers. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, from $50 to $65, at Smith's Tix.

Nirvana Mania, a tribute band that re-creates the Northwest grunge band's live show, performs Saturday at Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

The Cold Hard Cash Show, a tribute act to Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three, performs Saturday at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.

 

