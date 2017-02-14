Sarah Pearce stepping down as Sundance’s managing director

The Sundance Institute's highest-ranking executive in Utah — with the exception of founder Robert Redford — is leaving.

Sarah Pearce, the arts nonprofit's managing director, is departing after 17 years with the institute, Sundance executive director Keri Putnam told staff Tuesday.

In a staff memo, Putnam lauded Pearce's "supportive leadership, passion for finding solutions, dedication to the Institute's mission and commitment to doing what's right."

Pearce's last day at Sundance will be March 10. Putnam said Pearce will be involved as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition over the next several months.

Betsy Wallace, Sundance's chief financial officer, will add the managing director role to her duties. A new director of operations, overseeing both the Sundance Film Festival and the Institute's lab programs, will be hired.