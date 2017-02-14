Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

The Cricket

Chance the Rapper to play Maverik Center, April 29

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Hot off his Grammy victories, Chance the Rapper is going on tour — with a stop in Utah.

As part of a 37-stop North American tour, Chance will headline a show on Saturday, April 29, at the Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City.

Tickets for the show go on sale today at 5 p.m., at Smith's Tix.

Chance — the stage name for Chancellor Johnathan Bennett — hails from the Chicago area, and is known for releasing "mixtapes" (instead of albums) online. His third "mixtape," "Coloring Book," was the first streaming-only album ever to get a Grammy nomination.

Chance scored three statuettes at the Grammys on Sunday night: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (for "Coloring Book") and Best Rap Performance (for "No Problem," on which he collaborated with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz).

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()