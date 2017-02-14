Chance the Rapper to play Maverik Center, April 29

Hot off his Grammy victories, Chance the Rapper is going on tour — with a stop in Utah.

As part of a 37-stop North American tour, Chance will headline a show on Saturday, April 29, at the Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City.

Tickets for the show go on sale today at 5 p.m., at Smith's Tix.

Chance — the stage name for Chancellor Johnathan Bennett — hails from the Chicago area, and is known for releasing "mixtapes" (instead of albums) online. His third "mixtape," "Coloring Book," was the first streaming-only album ever to get a Grammy nomination.