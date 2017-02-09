Quantcast
The Cricket

Billy Joel to perform at The Viv, Nov. 29

Sean P. Means
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

For the first time in 10 years, The Piano Man is playing in Salt Lake City.

Billy Joel — the legendary pop-rock singer, songwriter and pianist — will perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The night could easily be filled with Joel's long string of hits — "Piano Man," "Just Like a Woman," "Only the Good Die Young," "She's Always a Woman," "My Life," "Big Shot," "Honesty," "You May Be Right," "It's Still Rock 'n' Roll to Me," "Don't Ask Me Why," "Pressure," "Allentown," "Tell Her About It," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "I Go to Extremes," "The River of Dreams," among others.

Then there are the accolades. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013, and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize in 2014. And, starting in 2013, he became the first franchise performer at Madison Square Garden, performing a concert a month there.

Tickets for Joel's concert at The Viv — starting at $49.50 — go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., at Smith's Tix.

 

