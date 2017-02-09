Billy Joel to perform at The Viv, Nov. 29

For the first time in 10 years, The Piano Man is playing in Salt Lake City.

Billy Joel — the legendary pop-rock singer, songwriter and pianist — will perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The night could easily be filled with Joel's long string of hits — "Piano Man," "Just Like a Woman," "Only the Good Die Young," "She's Always a Woman," "My Life," "Big Shot," "Honesty," "You May Be Right," "It's Still Rock 'n' Roll to Me," "Don't Ask Me Why," "Pressure," "Allentown," "Tell Her About It," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "I Go to Extremes," "The River of Dreams," among others.