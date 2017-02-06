Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Cricket
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

The Cricket

Lady Gaga bringing ‘Joanne’ tour to The Viv, Dec. 14

Sean P. Means
First Published      Updated 30 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Hot off of her death-defying performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show Sunday, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour — with the last stop in Salt Lake City.

Lady Gaga will launch the "Joanne World Tour" on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, B.C., travel across North America through Sept. 10, then hit the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 15. Then she tours Europe through October. On Nov. 5, she returns for more U.S. shows — with the final show on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Gaga is touring to support her fifth studio album, the country-tinged "Joanne," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 — her fourth consecutive No. 1 album.

Tickets for Gaga's show at The Viv go on sale Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., at Smith's Tix.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()