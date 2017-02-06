Lady Gaga bringing ‘Joanne’ tour to The Viv, Dec. 14

Hot off of her death-defying performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show Sunday, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour — with the last stop in Salt Lake City.

Lady Gaga will launch the "Joanne World Tour" on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, B.C., travel across North America through Sept. 10, then hit the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 15. Then she tours Europe through October. On Nov. 5, she returns for more U.S. shows — with the final show on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.