The Cricket’s Daily 3: Stern psychoanalyzes Trump

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Howard Stern opines that being president is bad for Donald Trump's mental health, "because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved." [Vulture]

• Nordstrom has announced it will pull Ivanka Trump's fashion brand from its shelves this fall, citing poor sales. [The Hollywood Reporter]

• The National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement saying it was "saddened" that NBC's "Today" show is replacing Tamron Hall, the show's first black female host, with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who "has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color." [The Huffington Post]