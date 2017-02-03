The Cricket’s Daily 3: Stern psychoanalyzes Trump

FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 red carpet kickoff at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. Stern is staying on Sirius XM to produce and host his show for another five years, the parties announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Howard Stern opines that being president is bad for Donald Trump's mental health, "because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved." [Vulture]
• Nordstrom has announced it will pull Ivanka Trump's fashion brand from its shelves this fall, citing poor sales. [The Hollywood Reporter]
• The National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement saying it was "saddened" that NBC's "Today" show is replacing Tamron Hall, the show's first black female host, with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who "has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color." [The Huffington Post]