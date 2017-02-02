The Cricket’s Daily 3: Trump vs. Schwarzenegger

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Donald Trump took time at the National Prayer Breakfast to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings on "The New Celebrity Apprentice" — which prompted Schwarzenegger to tweet a video message: "Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you're such an expert in ratings and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again." The moral of the story: Don't mess with Arnold Schwarzenegger. [The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter]

• You already know Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. But you haven't seen this photo album she had made to announce the happy event. [The Huffington Post]