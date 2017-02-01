The Cricket’s Daily 3: Hillary has some things to say

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Backwoods hiker and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is writing a book of personal essays — including some on the 2016 campaign, in case you didn't get enough of that sort of thing. [Vulture]

• The first presenters for this month's Academy Awards ceremony have been announced, and they are last year's four acting winners: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander. Traditionally, last year's acting winners present the award to this year's acting winners. [The Hollywood Reporter]

• Restaurateur and actor Frank Pellegrino has died at the age of 72. Pellegrino co-owned the New York restaurant Rao's, and also played FBI boss Frank Cubitoso on "The Sopranos." [Entertainment Weekly]