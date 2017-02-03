Plans for the weekend: SafetySuit, or Lemuria, or Young the Giant, or…

• The Utah Symphony performs Brahms' Symphony No. 2, tonight and Saturday at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Also on the program: Brahms' Academic Festival Overture, and Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 (with soloist Narek Hakhnazaryan). Thierry Fischer conducts. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets available at ArtSaltLake.

• BowieVision, a David Bowie tribute band, performs tonight at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $17, at Ticketfly.

• Iration and Tribal Seeds co-headline the Winter Rock Reggae 2017 show, Saturday at Infinitey Event Center, 26 E. 600 South, Salt Lake City. Also on the bill: Protoje, Raging Fyah, RDGLDGRN, The Expanders, Nattali Rize, Tribe of I. Show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets, $35 in advance, $40 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix or at Ticketfly.

• "Give a Damn," a comedy show benefitting the Syrian rescue group The White Helmets, happens Saturday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Comics scheduled: Jay Whittaker, Aaron Woodall, Rich Wilson, Amerah Ames and host Marta Reeder. Show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, at Ticketfly.

• Indie-rock band Young the Giant performs Saturday at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Lewis Del Mar. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Sold out.

• The Utah Jazz play host to the Charlotte Hornets in NBA action, Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at Smith's Tix.

• Folk-pop pair Us the Duo performs Saturday at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Opening: Hailey Knox. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.

• Rap-rock band (Hed) p.e. performs Saturday at Liquid Joe's, 1249 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Motograter. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 on the day of the show, at Smith's Tix.

• Indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr performs Saturday at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Slow Hollows. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, available at Ticketfly.

• Trumpeter/composer Sean Jones brings his quartet for a show in the JazzSLC series, Saturday at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24.50, at ArtSaltLake.

• Author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz will speak Saturday at the Eccles Center Theatre, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, from $29 to $79, available at the Park City Institute's website.

• Rock band Mating Ritual performs Saturday at The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Satchmode. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 on the day of the show, at Ticketfly.

• Glitch-hop acts CloZee and Psymbionic co-headline Saturday at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: Dekai, IGAMA. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, at Ticketfly.