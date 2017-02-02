Quantcast
Plans for tonight: ‘Mamma Mia!,’ one last time

Sean P. Means
• Rap/R&B singer Khalid performs at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $15, at Smith's Tix.

• The national farewell tour of "Mamma Mia!" lands for five shows, starting tonight at the Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. The show runs tonight at 7:30 p.m. (and repeats Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.). Tickets available at ArtSaltLake.

• Pop-rock bands Pepper and Less Than Jake co-headline at The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. Opening: Kash'd Out, Red City Radio. Show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $28, at Ticketfly.

• Pro wrestler-turned-comedian Rob Van Dam performs at Club X, 445 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. Opening: Tom Garland, Matt Light. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $20, at Smith's Tix or Ticketfly or 24Tix.

 

