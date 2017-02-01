Quantcast
The Cricket

Plans for tonight: Dashboard Confessional, sold out

Sean P. Means
First Published      Last Updated Feb 01 2017 12:18 pm
• The Utah Jazz play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at Smith's Tix.

• Indie-pop band TV Girl performs at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Poppet. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $12, at Ticketfly.

• Alt-rock band Dashboard Confessional performs at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Opening: This Wild Life. Show starts at 7:30. The show is sold out.

• French post-hip-hop performer Wax Tailor performs at The Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City. Opening: L'Orange, Chris Wright, SL Steez. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $18, at Ticketfly.

• Funk-soul band The Nth Power performs at The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. Opening: The Sextones. Show starts at 8. Tickets are $16, at Ticketfly.

 

