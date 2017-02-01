Plans for tonight: Dashboard Confessional, sold out

• The Utah Jazz play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at Smith's Tix.

• Indie-pop band TV Girl performs at Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court (330 West), Salt Lake City. Opening: Poppet. Show starts at 7. Tickets are $12, at Ticketfly.

• Alt-rock band Dashboard Confessional performs at The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Opening: This Wild Life. Show starts at 7:30. The show is sold out.