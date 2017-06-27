Quantcast
BYU Sports

BYU basketball: Cougars land another juco recruit, finalize 2017-18 roster

Jay Drew
First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago

BYU's roster for the 2017-18 basketball season has apparently been finalized.

On Tuesday, the Cougars received a commitment from Kajon Brown, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Lee Community College, a junior college in Baytown, Texas.

Brown played his freshman season at Tulsa and his sophomore season at Lee, so he will have three years to play two at BYU.

"I would like to announce that I will be furthering my education and basketball career at Brigham Young University," Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown's commitment comes five days after former BYU big man Eric Mika went undrafted in the NBA Draft, and the juco transfer will apparently receive the scholarship vacated by Mika.

Brown averaged nine points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for Lee College last season. He is from Louisiana and averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game his senior season at Helen Cox High School.

He will be one of three new faces in the program, joining Boise guard Rylan Bergersen and another juco star, Jahshire Hardnett from Chipola College of Florida.

Brown visited BYU's campus last week and also had an offer from Penn State of the Big Ten.

BYU coach Dave Rose has now filled all 13 of his available scholarships for the 2017-18 season.

The Cougars began summer workout sessions on Monday, as the summer semester began at the school.

 

