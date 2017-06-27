BYU basketball: Cougars land another juco recruit, finalize 2017-18 roster

BYU's roster for the 2017-18 basketball season has apparently been finalized.

On Tuesday, the Cougars received a commitment from Kajon Brown, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Lee Community College, a junior college in Baytown, Texas.

Brown played his freshman season at Tulsa and his sophomore season at Lee, so he will have three years to play two at BYU.

"I would like to announce that I will be furthering my education and basketball career at Brigham Young University," Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown's commitment comes five days after former BYU big man Eric Mika went undrafted in the NBA Draft, and the juco transfer will apparently receive the scholarship vacated by Mika.