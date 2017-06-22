Quantcast
BYU Sports

BYU football: Two more locals commit, bringing 2018 total to 15

Jay Drew
First Published      Updated 48 minutes ago

June has been a busy and profitable month for BYU football coaches, who landed a couple more instate recruits on Wednesday.

Bingham High receiver Brayden Cosper and Herriman High quarterback Blake Freeland both announced on Twitter that they will be attending BYU. Cosper is a member of the class of 2018 and Freeland is a rising junior who will sign in 2019.

Cosper is rated by some recruiting websites as the best receiver in the state of Utah. He reportedly received an offer from BYU on Tuesday and committed on Wednesday.

Cosper made 49 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Miners, the 5A state champions.

Freeland is listed at 6-foot-8, which would make him the tallest QB to ever play for BYU. He saw limited time at QB as a sophomore, throwing for just 350 yards, according to MaxPreps. He was 29 of 71 with one TD and one interception.

Freeland is the son of former BYU linebacker Jim Freeland.

Cosper's commitment is BYU's 15th known commitment from the 2018 recruiting class.

Some outlets have reported that Chandler, Ariz., kicker Cash Peterman and Austin Riggs, a long snapper from Eagle, Idaho, have committed to BYU, but the Tribune has been unable to confirm that the special teams aces will receive scholarships. It might be that they have agreed to be preferred walk-ons.

Coaches cannot discuss recruits until they have signed, per NCAA rules.

Here are the updated lists:

BYU's 2018 Commits

Campbell Barrington, 6-6, 280 DE from Spokane, Washington (University High School)

Connor Pay, 6-5, 270 OL from Highland, Utah (Lone Peak High School)

Nathan Latu, 6-5, 212 OLB from Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus High School)

Brandon Ale Kaho, 6-3, 215 LB from Reno, Nevada (Reno High School)

Jaren Kump, 6-5, 250 DE from Herriman, Utah (Herriman High School)

Tevita Fotu, 6-3, 215 DE from Herriman, Utah (Herriman High School)

