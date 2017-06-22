BYU football: Two more locals commit, bringing 2018 total to 15

June has been a busy and profitable month for BYU football coaches, who landed a couple more instate recruits on Wednesday.

Bingham High receiver Brayden Cosper and Herriman High quarterback Blake Freeland both announced on Twitter that they will be attending BYU. Cosper is a member of the class of 2018 and Freeland is a rising junior who will sign in 2019.

Cosper is rated by some recruiting websites as the best receiver in the state of Utah. He reportedly received an offer from BYU on Tuesday and committed on Wednesday.

Cosper made 49 catches for 792 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Miners, the 5A state champions.