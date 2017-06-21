Quantcast
BYU Sports

BYU football: Oregon State signee Christian Folau, a four-star LB, transferring to BYU after mission

Jay Drew
First Published      Updated 29 minutes ago

At Monday's Rivalry for Charity golf event, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake hinted that his program could be getting at least one more transfer from another program before preseason training camp begins on July 26.

It didn't take long for that to happen.

Tuesday, former East High linebacker Christian Folau announced on Twitter that he will be joining the BYU team this fall. Folau, who was listed as a four-star recruit in 2015 out of East, signed with Oregon State before his church mission to San Jose, Calif., because Sitake had recently joined Gary Andersen's staff in Corvallis.

Folau was ranked as the No. 8 linebacker in the country and No. 2 linebacker in the West by Scout.com out of high school and had offers from Stanford, Utah, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Cal and others. He was seen as the headliner in Oregon State's 2015 recruiting haul.

He was listed at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds before his church mission. At East, he was a two-time all-state honoree and had more than 200 tackles his final two seasons in the program.

He's the third East product to transfer to BYU after a church mission, joining running back Ula Tolutau (Wisconsin) and tight end Joe Tukuafu (Utah State).

Earlier this month, Notre Dame offensive lineman Tristen Hoge and American Fork OL James Empey (who signed with Utah in 2015) announced they were transferring to BYU.

 

