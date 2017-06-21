BYU football: Oregon State signee Christian Folau, a four-star LB, transferring to BYU after mission

At Monday's Rivalry for Charity golf event, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake hinted that his program could be getting at least one more transfer from another program before preseason training camp begins on July 26.

It didn't take long for that to happen.

Tuesday, former East High linebacker Christian Folau announced on Twitter that he will be joining the BYU team this fall. Folau, who was listed as a four-star recruit in 2015 out of East, signed with Oregon State before his church mission to San Jose, Calif., because Sitake had recently joined Gary Andersen's staff in Corvallis.