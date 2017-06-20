BYU football: Fourteen prospects from 2018 recruiting class. five from 2019 class, remain committed to Cougars

"I mean, for what we are doing, a lot of players like being on the team and the way it is going. It is not me," Sitake said. "I think it is what we have as a culture and a program, and that's what most of our coaches do and where our leadership on the team is done.

I have been really excited about the progress they are making on and off the field and obviously I think a lot of people don't recognize that, but I don't know if that will happen quite a bit, because there are a lot of guys who want to come here and like to transfer. Hopefully, we can recruit them and get it right the first time."

Much as been made of the civility that Sitake has brought to the Utah-BYU rivalry, deservedly, and that obviously continued Monday with the second-year BYU coach and his mentor, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, sharing a golf cart and playing on the same team.

Still, a lot of media organizations left the event disappointed Monday because the traditional "money shot" — one of the coaches singing the other school's fight song — didn't happen. Tournament organizers should figure out how to remedy that, or the coverage will dry up and the Rivalry for Charity, which benefits the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho, will become just another charity golf tournament on the summer calendar.

The singing deal is what put the event on the map.

Still, it was nice to see the camaraderie that existed on the course Monday, instead of the awkwardness in the Whittingham-Bronco Mendenhall era when neither coach said a word to the other.

"It has been really really good for us," Sitake said of that friendship he has with Utah's coaches. "We had a lot of guys go to the NFL from Utah that we were able to coach, so connecting with them is good and having those conversations is good. A lot of people don't notice, but there is a lot of crossover and good relationships. You just don't injure your relationships and friendships just because you go to a different school or program.

I don't think it is anything that is ever going to change. We are always going to be connected to Utah, myself and coach [Ilaisa] Tuiaki. Right now it is kind of like an openness between the programs as far as our guys going to them, and them coming to us.

Our recruiting paths cross here or there, but we have nothing but good to say about both programs. It is kinda nice to let recruiting be on the young men.

We are obviously going to go for some of the same guys, but it is just good to have it go a decent way instead of having so much bitterness and things like that."

Speaking of recruiting, BYU's list of commits from the 2018 class is now up to 14, if my tabulations are correct.

BYU recently picked up commitments from Arkansas linebacker Oliver Nasilai and Weber High offensive lineman Tysen Lewis. Both are rising seniors, Nasilai at Har-Ber High in Springdale, Ark., and Lewis at Weber High in the North Ogden-Pleasant View area of Utah.

Also last week, BYU got a commitment from defensive end Brooks Maile, a member of the 2019 class who will be a junior at Pine View High in St. George this fall.

Here are the current lists of 2018 commits, 2018 decommits, and 2019 commits: