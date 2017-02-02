BYU football: What Kalani Effect? Sitake’s first full signing class eerily similar to Bronco’s last few

Signing Day for BYU football came and went on Wednesday, so it seems like an appropriate time to recap and analyze coach Kalani Sitake and his staff's efforts with their first full-cycle haul since taking over the program in December of 2015.
Besides, it is Groundhog Day.
And that is appropriate, because BYU's 2017 Signing Class is eerily similar to last year's. And the year before that, and the year before that. You get the picture.
BYU fans saw the so-called "Kalani Effect" on the field last fall, as the new coach energized the fan base and brought newfound passion to the program. The Cougars went 9-4, defeated some Power 5 opponents, and edged Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl. Most BYU fans I've talked to were happy with the season, but not totally satisfied because the Cougars lost close games to their two biggest rivals, Utah and Boise State.