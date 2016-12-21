BYU football: Pressure is on the favored Cougars in Poinsettia Bowl

Frankly, I am a bit surprised by that, because of BYU's quarterback situation. Las Vegas is expecting a seamless transition to Mangum, but I'm a bit skeptical. With three weeks to prepare for Mangum, I think Wyoming will bring a lot of pressure, try to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and get him on the run. That tactic didn't work well against Hill.

Clearly, the pressure is on BYU tonight in the program's 12th-straight bowl game. Wyoming is just happy to be here for the first time since 2011; A BYU loss would damage the momentum Kalani Sitake has established in his first year, and be the Cougars' fourth-straight in a bowl game.

Sitake has emphasized having fun and playing loose and uninhibited all week. It just isn't his way to acknowledge nervousness or pressure.

And he said he has just one expectation for Mangum tonight.

"Just win the game," Sitake said. "Find a way to manage the offense. We are not asking him to do too much. Don't want to give away the game plan, but his skill set is different than what Taysom does. He also has a lot of pride in showing that he can do some similar things…. He is a competitive kid and it is unfortunate how he got to start, but he is going to run with it. He's had great support from Taysom. So the roles have been reversed now and Taysom has been a great support to him. He's ready for the moment. I don't know if we can set a goal and say how many yards and what we can expect him to do other than just manage the offense and try to get points on the board."

Hill is in San Diego, his left elbow heavily wrapped, and Sitake said he's been helping the coaching staff get players ready.

"He is a great leader and our guys respect him. The things that he has to say, they listen. So he has been all about the team and I've said it before. This program is not about one player, and it is not about one coach," Sitake said.

Thanks to some steady improvement and a soft November schedule, BYU's defense is rolling right now. The Cougars haven't given up a single point in a second half since a touchdown against Boise State on Oct. 20. How have they done it?

"Our coaches work hard and our players work hard, and it would be nice to start that way. Coach [Ilaisa] Tuiaki has done a great job with the defense. Him and his staff have done a great job preparing the guys, and I think our players are getting more accustomed to our scheme and our technique. There is that connection now, and that communication is a lot quicker, and adjustments are a lot easier to be made," Sitake said. "I think at about game 10 you can see some of those adjustments were made on the fly. That is difficult to do when you are not around each other. So we have actually had a lot of experience being around each other this entire season, and communication is the key."

I was with the Cougars for eight bowl games — every once since 2008 — when they were coached by Bronco Mendenhall. This is the first under Sitake, obviously.

Clearly, there has been more of an emphasis on enjoying the weather, enjoying what San Diego has to offer, and simply having fun, than when Mendenhall was the coach. It will be interesting to see how that translates to the field.