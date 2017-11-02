1 of 5 View Caption

(Photo courtesy Disney Channel) Cyrus (Joshua Rush) tells his friend, Buffy (Sofia Wylie), that he has feelings for another b... (Photo courtesy Fred Hayes/Disney Channel) Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Asher Angel in Magna during the... (Photo courtesy Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel) “Andi Mack” stars Asher Angel as Jonah Beck, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll, Josh... Photo courtesy of Disney Channel/Craig Sjodiin) “Andi Mack” stars Sofia Wylie as Buffy, Joshua Rush as Cyrus, Peyton Elizabet... (Photo courtesy of Disney Channel/Craig Sjodiin) Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" stars Joshua Rush as Cyrus.