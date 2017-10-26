A studious dork harbors a secret crush and yearns for a place in the popular crew. That could describe any number of ’80s teen movies, from “Sixteen Candles” to “Pretty in Pink” and “Say Anything.” At first, that’s Nancy’s story, too. Steve (Joe Keery) is her very own Jake Ryan, and he’s finally noticed her. But she quickly realizes there are more important things than making out with a hottie and hanging with the cool kids - like saving your best friend from a faceless beast. If that means ditching your new boyfriend to spend time with a slightly stalkerish social pariah, who happens to be the brother of another captive, so be it.