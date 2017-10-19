“ Based on what I have experienced and what I have heard from countless friends and colleagues,” Ryan wrote, “there are men at many levels in this industry (and others) who abuse their power and break people. These men, at much lower levels than Weinstein, do this because they feel like it. They either don’t care about the consequences, which are unlikely to arrive in the vast majority of instances, or they want to see if they can get away with it. Very often, they do.”