The Emmy-winning HBO series “Westworld” is returning to Utah to film its second season, and Utahns have a chance to be part of the show.
The series, through Bill Dance Casting, is looking for extras when the show resumes production in southern Utah in late October.
The casting door is open wide. “We are looking for Native American Indians, Chinese, Western men and women, military types,” according to a press release. “All types needed, all ethnicities, and all ages.”
Men must have 1890s-appropriate facial hair or be clean-shaven; women must have long, natural hair that’s a single color.
“We will film around mid- to late-October, 2017 in southern Utah,” according to the release. “All people must be local hire and legal to work.”
In the first season of “Westworld,” viewers were introduced to a what amounted to an amusement park for adults, where patrons could live out their Wild West fantasies by interacting with extremely sophisticated robots. Odds are that many of the extras in Season 2 will be playing artificial life forms.
If you’re interested and you’re 18 or older, send a photo (8-by-10 glossies are not required) and provide your measurements:
•Women: height, weight, bust, waist, hips, dress size and shoe size.
• Men: height, weight, pants waist and length, jacket size, shirt size and shoe size.
Send that information along with your name and phone number to westworldutah@gmail.com.
“Westworld” tied “Saturday Night Live” for the most Emmy nominations this year with 22, including nominations for acting, directing, writing and best drama. It won three in technical categories — sound mixing, makeup and hairstyling.