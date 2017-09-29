I’m still amazed that BYUtv is in business with Card. We’re known by the company we keep, and they’re keeping company with a bigot. Card claims he’s the victim because of the blowback he’s received for his virulently anti-gay writings, and he’s tried to back off because it’s cost him work. The Superman comic book he was supposed to write was canceled when DC became aware of his anti-gay activism, and he’s not welcome at a variety of conventions and comic cons.